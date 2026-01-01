'Parasakthi' trailer out: Sivakarthikeyan battles against Hindi imposition in this political thriller

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4 : The makers of the actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie 'Parasakthi' have finally released the trailer, offering a glimpse into a politically charged story centred on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition.

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead roles.

The three-minute and sixteen-second trailer opens with Sivakarthikeyan's face-off with Ravi Mohan on the rooftop of the train. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan portrayed a grounded character as a coal tosser at the Indian Railways.

The trailer highlights the raging protests against the Central Government for the Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu. Atharvaa Murali plays the younger brother of Sivakarthikeyan's character, whose decision to join the agitation initially creates tension within the family.

Sivakarthikeyan delivers a strong performance, with impactful dialogue and playful chemistry with Sreeleela.

Sun TV shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

The movie will be facing competition with Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayangan', which is slated to release in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Venkat K Narayana produces the film under the banner of KVN Productions.

