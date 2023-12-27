Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead at age 48



South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was reported dead by Yonhap news agency on Wednesday, citing information from the police.

Lee had been the subject of an investigation related to allegations of illegal drug use during a government crackdown on illicit substances. He was discovered unconscious inside a car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday morning, next to charcoal briquettes, following a report from his wife to the police. She had indicated that Lee had left home, and she had found what seemed to be a suicide note, according to Yonhap.

Seoul's Jongno police station did not immediately respond to phone calls. South Korea has tough drug laws, and drug crimes are typically punishable by at least six months in prison or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

Lee had been questioned three times by police, including for 19 hours over the weekend. The actor had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him, Yonhap reported.

Born in 1975, Lee Sun-kyun played a prominent role as the father of a wealthy family in the acclaimed film Parasite. He also took on leading roles in various South Korean movies, including the 2012 thriller Helpless and the 2014 film All About My Wife, among others.

Lee was the main protagonist in Apple TV+'s inaugural Korean-language original series, Dr. Brain, which premiered in 2021. The six-episode sci-fi thriller revolves around Koh Se-won, a neurologist with a cold demeanor, as he conducts brain experiments to unravel the mysteries surrounding a family accident.