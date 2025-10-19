Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Welcome Their Child; A Baby Boy

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news via a joint social media post, sharing a crib photo and writing, "Arms full, our hearts are fuller."

The couple's Instagram post read, "He’s finally here!...our Baby Boy...And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything..With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha officially announced their pregnancy on August 25, 2025. The couple shared an adorable Instagram post featuring a cake decorated with the equation “1 + 1 = 3" and tiny footprints — a sweet symbol of their growing family. It was followed by a video of a pregnant Parineeti taking a walk in a park, holding husband Raghav Chadha’s hand.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.