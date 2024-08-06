Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of her Europe train journey

Mumbai, Aug 6 Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently on vacation in Europe, shared on Tuesday a peek into her train journey to an unknown location.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a video in the Stories section, in which she can be seen enjoying a train ride.

She was donning a white top, a blue jacket, and a black cap. Parineeti was sitting by the window side, and her selfie video provides a glimpse of the picturesque landscape in the background.

The post was captioned as: "Train journeys for life".

Parineeti had tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, on September 24, 2023, in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

On the work front, the actress, who had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant, made her acting debut in 2011 YRF's romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She later was seen in movies like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Mission Raniganj'.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

