Parvathy Thiruvothu to Star in Hrithik Roshan’s Debut Production: A Gripping Social Thriller

Nation Award winning-actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, known for her fearless role choices and layered performances, is set to headline Hrithik Roshan’s debut production under his banner HRX Films, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. The project has reportedly been in the works for over three years, with Hrithik personally shaping its script and characters. For Parvathy, who has consistently pushed the envelope with films such as Take Off (2017), Uyare (2019), Bangalore Days (2014), Charlie (2015), and her Bollywood debut Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017), this series marks another bold step into thought-provoking storytelling.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “The series is a sharp, character-driven social thriller that examines power, morality, and survival through the lens of modern India. All the characters bring unique perspectives that make it an ensemble of depth and substance.”

Further adding about the show’s vision, the source said, “It’s an intense, thought-provoking thriller that looks at the intersections of power, conscience, and consequence. While Parvathy along with Alaya, Srishti, Rama and Saba bring contrasting energies that elevate the ensemble.” Alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, the series will also feature Alaya F, Srishti Srivastava, Rama Sharma, and Saba Azad. The show, currently in advanced pre-production, is directed by Ajit Pal Singh, the creator of the acclaimed festival favorite Fire in the Mountains and the widely loved series Tabbar.