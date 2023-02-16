Pathaan makers drop ticket prices to Rs 110, as film crosses 500 crore

There is no stopping for Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hit Pathaan. The film which hit the theatres on January 25, has entered the Rs 500 crore club and the celebrations are galore.Needless to say, the film has now become the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema. In order to celebrate this milestone, top theater chains have come together to celebrate this Friday as Pathaan Day & have slashed the prices of the ticket.

As reported by Pinkvilla, to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s strarrer Pathaan being the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Bollywood. Top players like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movietime, and MuktaA2 have joined hands to celebrate February 17, 2023, as #PathaanDay. They have decided that every ticket of the film will be priced at Rs.110 across all theaters in this chain. Shah Rukh Khan who is known for his witty remarks, reacted to the news on Twitter while replying to Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Yash Raj Films. He replied to Rohan and wrote, “Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u yrf…Can u arrange some free popcorn also? No?? (sic). Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have come together for the first time in Pathaan. The film is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and is Khan's comeback film after Zero (2018).