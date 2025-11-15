Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale: When and Where to Watch the Season Finale

Couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga gain major popularity , due to unique concept and now show has enter in its finale season. In finale season Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee, Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhaskar & Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, Sudhesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri and Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, will be competing with each other and now we are waiting to see who will emerge as a winner.

As the Dhamaal Finale weekend approaches, fans are predicting the winner on social media. A recent teaser showing host Sonali Bendre with the ladoo trophy sparked a wave of support for Rubina and Abhinav, with many users expressing their hope for their victory.The Pati Patni Aur Panga grand finale will air on Colors TV at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 15 & 16 (also available on Jio Hotstar).

The winner, to be announced on Sunday, will receive a trophy of silver-wrapped ladoos.The winner will be determined by the number of "shadi ke ladoos" earned through various tasks performed during the show's 3-month run. The finale is expected to feature celebrity appearances and unexpected twists.