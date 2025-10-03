Patralekhaa reveals plans to begin her next project this December

Mumbai, Oct 3 Actress Patralekhaa has revealed that she will begin work on her next project this December.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Phule’ actress shared her plans, expressing excitement about diving into a new role. Speaking about overwhelming response for Phule, Patralekhaa shared, “I’m incredibly grateful for all the love that’s come my way after Phule. It’s a film that holds a very special place in my heart.”

“I’ve been receiving some amazing scripts and exciting opportunities over the past few weeks, and I’m taking the time to read, I’m taking a little time to go through everything. There’s a lot I’m looking forward to, and I’ll be starting work on my next project this December. Thank you to everyone who’s believed in me and supported my journey,” she added.

Patralekhaa was recently seen playing Savitri Bai Phule’s role in the film, “Phule.” Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the movie also starred Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule. It was released in theatres on April 11, the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, the actress had opened up about the emotional journey of portraying Savitribai Phule in the biopic “Phule.” Describing the experience as transformative and deeply inspiring, Patralekhaa shared how stepping into the role of the pioneering social reformer carried immense responsibility, as she worked to capture Savitribai Phule’s struggles, strength, and legacy on screen.

She shared, “My thoughts were clear from the moment I was approached for the role. When I first spoke to Anand sir, he sent me the script, and it was quite thick. I remember calling him, saying, "Sir, this script is huge. I have so much to read!" But he reassured me, saying that it was just the first draft and that they would refine it further. After a year and a half, I received the final script, and it was beautifully written. It was a human drama, and I couldn't say no. From there on, it felt like a journey, and I just knew I had to be a part of it.”

