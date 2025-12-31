Patralekhaa says 2025 has been a milestone year: 'A girl now has a girl'

Mumbai, Dec 31 2025 has truly been a milestone year for actress Patralekhaa, especially with the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

In her latest social media post, Patralekhaa claimed that the year gone by made her go to some unexplored places, making her both laugh and cry. 2025 also had a lot of lessons in store for Patralekhaa.

However, the biggest change came as she welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Rajkummar Rao, in November this year.

Reflecting on all that 2025 had to offer, Patralekhaa wrote on her IG, "A year that took me to new places, worked hard, learnt new lessons, laughed out loud, cried a bit and then boom everything changed..It’s been a milestone of a year for me. A girl now has a girl (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on November 15 with a sweet post that read, "We are over the moon God has blessed us with a Baby girl...Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar."

The caption for the happy post went as followed, "(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."

On the professional front as well, Patralekhaa received a lot of love and appreciation for her portrayal of Savitribai Phule in Anant Mahadevan's biological drama, "Phule", co-starring Pratik Gandhi.

Proud husband Rajkummar appreciated his better half for carving out her own path in the ‘cutthroat’ entertainment industry.

He shared an appreciation post on social media, saying, “@patralekhaa words can’t describe my feelings after watching your performance in #Phule. I’m so inspired seeing you playing Savitribai Phule ji, which is such a tough part to portray. You are such a pure artist and I have seen that in #Citylights #IC814 and #Phule and many more."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor