Paul McCartney, Demi Moore mourn deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife

Mumbai, Dec 16 Global icons from film and music came together to mourn the tragic deaths of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from Paul McCartney, Jamie Lee Curtis and Demi Moore.

Legendary Beatles singer Paul McCartney took to Instagram to mourn. He described the loss as “a tragedy,” saying he was especially shocked as he had worked closely with Reiner over the past year.

McCartney said that Reiner had directed him in the upcoming film ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’, remembering him as “an upbeat, lovable man.”

“What a tragedy the death of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, is. It is so shocking in many ways but for me especially so, because over the last year I had been working with him. He directed me in 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'. He was such an upbeat, lovable man.”

“His father, Carl Reiner, was a great humourist before him and Rob followed in his dad’s footsteps doing a terrific job making many great films. I will always have fond memories of Rob and the idea that he and his wife will no longer be in the world with us is heartbreaking. Thanks for all the humour, Rob. Rest in Peace. Love Paul,” he wrote.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis remembered the couple as inseparable partners in both life and creativity. Calling the loss “ungraspable,”

Lee Curtis shared: “I will always remember them as they lived. Passionate. Political. Surrounded by family and friends. Rob and Michele were a united team. We all went to Stonehenge to shoot the final Spinal Tap concert. Rob directed. Michele produced.”

“I took this image of their beautiful partnership and love and stunning appreciation that this creative, familial life had led them there. This is an ungraspable tragedy and loss. Pray for strength for their children. The world is bereft without them, Lee Curtis added.

Hollywood star Demi Moore also expressed deep grief, describing the loss as “unfathomable.”

Reflecting on their close personal and professional bond, she wrote: “There are no words to truly express the unfathomable devastation of losing Rob and Michelle Reiner. Our kids grew up together, we worked together, and as our lives intertwined personally and professionally I will always cherish the moments and memories of what we shared.”

“They were amazing people and wonderful parents who gave of themselves to make the world a better place. My heart, thoughts, and prayers are with their family, friends, and all that are affected by this tragedy,” she said.

Kate Hudson called the loss of Rob and Michele is absolutely devastating.

"They were not only important to our close community but Rob touched so many millions globally with his art. Rob was one of the greats. Inspiring so many of us with his ability to craft films that are humorous, powerful, inspirational. He knew no genre, only great storytelling. He was loving and kind," she wrote.

Hudson added that she feels "so lucky to have worked with him, know him, laughed with him and shared moments with him and Michele."

"Ones I will never forget. This tragedy is still being processed by our community and our sadness is immense. My love to his family and all friends. They were so loved and will be so missed. It’s with a profound heavy heart we have to say goodbye to two wonderful people."

Reiner, who segued from starring in “All in the Family” to directing movies including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and “When Harry Met Sally…” and his wife were found stabbed to death.

