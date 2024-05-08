Pavail Gulati to reunite with Saiyami Kher with a second season of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Faadu

Following the resounding success of the first season of the gripping series "Faadu," rumors are swirling around the potential involvement of acclaimed actor Pavail Gulati in its highly anticipated sequel. With fans eagerly awaiting news of a follow-up to the groundbreaking show, speculation has intensified regarding Pavail Gulati's return to the screen alongside co-stars Saiyami Kher and director Ashwini Iyer Tiwary.

"Faadu" marked a pivotal moment in Pavail Gulati's career, earning him widespread acclaim for his portrayal of 'Abhay'. As discussions of a second season gain momentum, industry insiders suggest that Pavail's reunion with Saiyami Kher and Aswini Iyer Tiwary could be on the horizon, promising audiences another thrilling chapter in the series.

In response to inquiries about his potential involvement in the sequel, Pavail remained tight-lipped, stating, "I am humbled by the love and support we received for 'Faadu.' While I cannot confirm anything at this time, I am excited about the prospect of collaborating with Saiyami and Ashwini once again. I’m sure we can bring the magic of season 1 to the story to take it forward from where it was left off earlier”.

A source closer to the series expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of reuniting with the talented cast, adding, "The chemistry between Pavail and Saiyami was a highlight of the first season, and we would love to explore their dynamic further in a potential sequel. We are exploring various ideas, and I am optimistic about what the future holds for 'Faadu.'"

As anticipation continues to build, fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation regarding Pavail Gulati's involvement in the "Faadu" sequel and the potential reunion of the stellar cast and crew.