"People forget it in two days": Mohit Chauhan on remakes of old Bollywood songs

By Palash Srivastava

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Mohit Chauhan called out the growing trend of Bollywood song remakes, saying that the original songs carry a purity that remakes often lose, leading to "their failure and rejection from the audience."

While speaking to ANI, the legendary singer Mohit Chauhan said that the true essence of music lies in its sincerity, honesty, and emotional depth, which remakes often fail to capture.

"I believe in music that is sincere. That is honest and rooted and remakes I don't agree with. Most of the time, because the original song is the purest. When you remake it, for some reason, you mess with its purity, and 99% of the time it doesn't go right. So, it doesn't go right. I am saying that the audience rejects it themselves," said Mohit Chauhan.

However, the 'Tum Se Hi' singer also cautions the musicians to compose the remakes carefully, keeping the essence of the original songs, if they want the remakes/remixes to be popular for a long time.

"Even if you want to remake it, you have to do it very carefully. The aesthetics, the point of view of the original creator, you have to keep that in mind. You can't just take an old song, a beautiful song, a famous song, and add a disco beat to it, and add or change the lyrics of it," said Mohit.

He continued, "Due to this, the colour of the original song changes and it can't give you peace. Even if you release that song, no one will listen to it at home. People forget it in two days because people like songs that touch the heart."

Mohit's statement comes amid the growing criticism against the recent remake of the song 'Saat Samundar Paar', which was featured in Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri'

The movie was released in theatres on December 25.

Meanwhile, Mohit Chauhan has released his latest song, 'Meri Aawaaz', which quietly yet powerfully gives voice to India's street dogs.

It was sung and composed by Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics of the song are penned by Prarthana Gahilote.

