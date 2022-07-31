'People have a lot of free time' Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh has created a sensation amongst the audience with his nude photoshoot. The actress is landing into controversies due to this. Although many Bollywood celebs have supported Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot, and now actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also commented on the ongoing controversy.



The actresss said "I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai, It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time.”



Commenting on the same issue actress Janhvi Kapoor also said “I think it is our freedom and I don’t think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom.”



Meanwhile, Kareena will be soon seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya.