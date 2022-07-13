Pete Davidson says it's his 'dream' to have children

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson recently opened up about his childhood and his dreams of becoming a parent one day soon.

According to E! News, in a sneak peek clip of 'Hart to Heart' season two the 28-year-old told host Kevin Hart, "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That's like my dream."

Pete, who has been going strong with girlfriend Kim Kardashian since November 2021--added, "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."

His passion for becoming a dad is bittersweet, as he lost his father, Scott Davidson, at a very young age on 9/11.

"My childhood was not great. Dad passed early, single mom [Amy Waters Davidson], new sister [Casey Davidson] just did not handle it great, my sister was like 2, 3 years old. So, it was just like a f--king nightmare," recalled Pete, reported E! News.

However, like many comedians, including Hart, Pete learned to turn his pain into laughs through stand-up comedy, something he said his family was very supportive of when he was first starting out.

"I'm like, 'If my childhood was fine, I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever. But that weird s--t that it does to you made me love comedy," Pete told Kevin.

It's likely that his latest ink was inspired by Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West's children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. He tattooed the letters 'knscp' on his collarbone above his 'Jasmine' and 'Aladdin' tattoo for Kim, as per E! News.

( With inputs from ANI )

