Peter Sohn's Elemental closes 76th International Cannes Festival

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” marked its world premiere and closed the 76th International Cannes Film Festival today as voice talent and filmmakers walked the iconic red carpet to celebrate the all-new feature film—in theaters June 16. Filmmakers Peter Sohn (director), Denise Ream (producer) and Pete Docter (EP and CCO of Pixar) were on site alongside English-language voice talent Leah Lewis (Ember) and Mamoudou Athie (Wade), plus members of the French-language voice cast Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ember) and Vincent Lacoste (Wade)—images and footage are now available to share.



“Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.



