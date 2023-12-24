Pictures from Amitabh Bachchan's customary Sunday meet with fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

This Sunday was no exception. Continuing his Sunday ritual, Big B greeted his fans outside his residence Jalsa.

Many fans came up with posters featuring Big B as Santa Claus. Amitabh Bachchan looked stylish in a black and white jacket. He greeted fans with folded hands and even waved at them.

Take a look at the pictures from Big B's "Sunday Darshan."

In his blog, he had earlier shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor