Pink says feud headlines with Christina Aguilera have "saddened and disappointed" her

American singer-songwriter Pink has expressed frustration over the ongoing narrative surrounding her years-long feud with Christina Aguilera.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the singer, who just released her ninth studio album, 'Trustfall', recently took to her Instagram handle and said that the headlines focusing on her relationship with Christina have "saddened and disappointed" her.

"Every one or two women I've had issue with - there are hundreds that I've complimented and supported and loved on," Pink, captioned a selfie featuring herself and her husband Carey Hart's 11-year-old daughter, Willow.

She added, "But we don't talk about that. I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert Deniro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they'd ever had. How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, don't we?"

As per Page Six, Pink admitted that, while she wishes she could have "the same opportunity," some of the blame for recent headlines "lays with me and my inability to lie," as well as "my uncanny ability to overshare."

"My real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you're a woman," she explained.

Pink continued, "The fact that I created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people -sang my ass off, made myself wholly vulnerable - eleven albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily employing hundreds of good, hardworking people, the only thing they ask you about over and over is a silly feud [sic] from your twenties."

She concluded her caption with a message to Aguilera, writing, "To Christina- you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards. And thank you all for listening- and for the 25 years Of kick-ass love and support. Peace."

Meanwhile, Pink also gained national attention for saying that Madonna, who was her childhood idol, "doesn't like" her. On SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' she said that they had an awkward encounter on 'Live with Regis and Kelly' about 20 years ago, as per Page Six.

( With inputs from ANI )

