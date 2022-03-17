Pinkie Roshan finds son Hrithik's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad 'too cute'

Seems like Saba Azad's rumoured relationship with superstar Hrithik Roshan is going strong!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared two pictures from her recent photoshoot where she could be seen recreating legendary British actress Audrey Hepburn's iconic look.

Sharing the picture, Saba wrote, "Iv looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway :)"

While the comments section was filled with appreciation messages from her fans and fellow celebrity followers, what created social media buzz was Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan's comment saying, "This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn."

Saba too replied to Pinkie by writing, "@pinkieroshan eeeeee thank you pinkie aunty."

Earlier in the day, Saba shared a picture of a bowl of halwa-- a special dessert treat sent to her by Hrithik's niece Suranika.

Gushing about the sweet gesture, Saba wrote "Oh my goodness...Suranika is that halwaaaaaa? I die...I die of joy. Bless you, sweet girl - all puns intended."

Dating rumours of the two sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together. A few days later, Saba also joined Roshans for a get-together. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba was last seen as Pipsy in the web series 'Rocket Boys', which is currently streaming on SonyLiv.

Hrithik, meanwhile, will be next seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor