"Please finish fast, baby is on the way...": Sakshi Dhoni's post during CSK vs SRH match goes viral

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 : Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was in attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to witness the IPL 2024 match between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While the game was on the verge of a finish on Sunday, Sakshi came up with an Insta story that is now going viral.

The story comprised of a short clip of Dhoni wicketkeeping as Sakshi's post read, "Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way...contractions have begun Request from - to be Bua."

Chennai Super Kings registered their fifth victory of the season with a convincing 78-run over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98 in 54 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes), Daryl Mitchell (52 in 32 balls, with seven fours and a six), and a fine cameo by Shivam Dube (39* in 20 balls, with four and four sixes) powered CSK to 212/3 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase of 213, only Aiden Markram (32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) and Heinrich Klaasen (20 in 21 balls, with a six) could touch the 20-run mark. They were skittled out for 134 in 18.5 overs, with Tushar Deshpande (4/27), Matheesha Pathirana (2/17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/19) being the pick of the bowlers.

During the clash, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad overtook Michael Hussey to become the fourth-highest run-getter in the franchise's history. He scored 98 in just 54 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes

Following the win, CSK moved to the third spot with 10 points, the same as Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals. SRH, who are also on 10 points, slipped to fourth after their fourth loss.

Chennai Super Kings will play their next two matches against Punjab Kings on May 1 and May 5.

Chennai Super Kings needs to win four out of the remaining five games to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the playoffs.

