Police Complaint Against Thalapathy Vijay: Social Activist Files FIR Against Leo Actor

Thalapathy Vijay has encountered trouble following a complaint lodged by a social activist with the Chennai Police Commissioner. The complaint alleges that the actor was accompanied by approximately 200 individuals to the polling booth at Neelankari on Friday.

The complainant asserts that Vijay breached the election code by bringing a large number of people to the polling station. Consequently, police have reportedly filed charges against him for causing a public nuisance at the polling booth. However, it is important to know that, there has been no official statement that confirms the news also the spokesperson of the actor hasn't responded to the reports.

The 'Leo' actor was shooting for his upcoming movie 'GOAT' in Russia. He reportedly reached Chennai only to exercise his adult franchise in the general elections. The Lok Sabha elections were held in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.