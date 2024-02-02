Poonam Pandey Death: Funeral Arrangements Underway, Last Rites to be Held in Kanpur

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey died on Friday due to cervical cancer, according to a statement shared by her manager on her official Instagram page. Speaking to India Today, Pandey's manager Parul Chawla confirmed the news saying she was in her last stage.She got detected with cancer sometime back, and it was in the latter stages. She was in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh, and the funeral will mostly happen there," Pandey's manager said.

The news of her death came as a shock in the modelling and film industry. However, a few social media users are also claiming that it may be a publicity stunt by her. She is popularly known for her viral Instagram posts and controversial stints.

In 2013, Pandey starred in "Nasha," where she played a teacher who becomes romantically involved with a student. Her performance was praised by Rediff for her seductive portrayal, while Mumbai Mirror noted her role was more of a genuine, conscientious drama teacher than a mere temptress. Despite positive reviews, some critiques suggested there was room for improvement in her portrayal.

Pandey's most recent professional appearance was in the first season of "Lock Upp," a reality show hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Though she did not win, her participation in the show expanded her fan base. The season was ultimately won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.