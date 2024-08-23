Popular Social Media Influencer Ankit Kalra Passes Away at 29 Due to Heart Attack

Ankit Kalra, a well-known social media influencer, has tragically passed away at the age of 29 due to a heart attack. Ankit, who gained popularity for his entertaining reels shared with his wife, Insha Ghaii, left behind a significant online following. His sudden demise has left his family, friends, and millions of fans in deep shock.

Ankit and Insha were married just last year, and his passing comes as a devastating blow to his young wife. Ankit reportedly suffered the heart attack in his sleep, leaving his loved ones grappling with the unexpected loss. On August 20, Insha took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, posting an emotional message that resonated deeply with their followers. In her post, she expressed her sorrow, writing, "Take me again a day early, I will make everything right. Come back, please. I miss you."

In another post, Insha reflected on their brief time together, saying, "Ankit, you left me and went to god's house. It's not right. It was only one and a half years of our marriage. I never thought that morning would be the last. I still can't believe it. It feels like a bad dream, and after you wake up from the dream, your heart stops, and I'm lost without you. This loss will never go away, you are."

Fans and followers have flooded Insha's posts with tributes and messages of support, offering their condolences and prayers. Meanwhile, Ankit's family has requested that no false information be spread on social media, as they mourn this profound loss.