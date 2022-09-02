Popular Tamil singer Bamba Bakya passes away at 49 in Chennai

Popular Kollywood playback singer Bamba Bakya passed away at a private hospital in Chennai. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital due to illness. However, he breathed his last despite receiving treatment. He was 49 years old. Bamba Bakya frequently collaborated with AR Rahman

Bamba Bakya was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai on the night of September 1 after he complained of discomfort. Unfortunately, he passed away last night.

Bamba Bakya was known for his unique voice. He had sung superhit songs like Simtangaran from Sarkar, Pullinangal from Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Kalame Kalame from Bigil. His song, Raati, from his album received a lot of appreciation from music lovers.Bamba Bakya had sung songs in Sarvam Thala Mayam, Anbarivu, Iravin Nizhal, Action and Ratsasi, among others.

