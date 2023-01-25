Posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan burnt outside cinema halls in Bihar

Posters of the film Pathaan was torn and burnt outside a cinema hall in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Tuesday, a day before its release. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan movie is to be screened in Bhagalpur’s Deepprabha cinema hall. The youth of Hindu organizations tore the posters in the cinema hall and set it on fire, raising slogans of ‘Film Chalega Hall Jalega’.“The youth said that Hindutva cannot be compromised. Any element that opposes the Sanatan culture will not be tolerated in Bhagalpur including the whole of India,” said the members of the Hindu organisation. The members of the organisation added that if Pathaan is shown in any theatres of Bhagalpur, it will be strongly opposed. The manager Lalan Singh said that some anti-social elements have burnt the poster opposing the film. He further added that an application has been given to the local police station and SP, and the administration has assured that security will be given.On Monday, right-wing activist Satya Ranjan Bora lodged a police complaint against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan at Geetanagar police station.

Pathaan landed in a controversy after its song Besharam Rang was released. On January 5, members of Bajrang Dal, part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. The Bajrang Dal members during their protest tore down pictures of Shah Rukh Khan as well as his co-stars.Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra too had aired his objections to the 'Besharam Rang' song. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset," he had said.



