Prabhas Promises a Massive Treat with The Raja Saab—On Director Maruthi's Birthday

Superstar Prabhas, is currently filming his upcoming comedy-horror project The Raja Saab in Hyderabad, took to Instagram to wish his director, Maruthi, a happy birthday and expressed his excitement about their collaboration. In his post, Prabhas shared, "Happy Birthday Maruthi Garu, can't wait for the world to witness #TheRajaSaab soon," along with a heartfelt picture of the director, sparking immense buzz around the film.

The Raja Saab is Director Maruthi’s Pan-India debut, and he’s leaving no stone unturned to craft a cinematic spectacle that promises to be both a laugh riot and a mass entertainer. Slated for a grand release on April 10, 2025, The Raja Saab features a stellar ensemble cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Ammu Abhirami, Samuthirakani, Satya, Saptagiri, Prabhas Sreenu, VTV Ganesh, Mahesh in pivotal roles. With music composed by the iconic SS Thaman, the film is poised for a massive launch across multiple languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam