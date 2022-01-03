Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam release to be postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases?

The third COVID-19 wave has hit the film industry hard with a number of big ticket films being postponed. Speculations are rife that the release of Prabhas’ upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam may get pushed to another date citing the rising cases of Covid infections and subsequent restrictions imposed by the various state governments.However, the officials of the film’s team have rubbished all speculations adding that for now the film’s stands to release on January 14.The official statement from UV Creations said, "There is no change in the release plans of `Radhe Shyam’ . The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on January 14. Don`t believe the rumours."

The makers, hence, released a new poster with the release date from `Radhe Shyam’, which assures the fans that there is no postponement regarding the `Radhe Shyam’ release. The announcement comes as a huge relief to the Indian film industry, which is already in distress after the makers of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR postponed it from its January 7 release without a new date. The filmmakers claimed that they were “left with no choice” but to call off the release as many states were closing down the theaters. Radhe Shyam has been in production since 2018. The film faced numerous delays owing to various reasons. However, it was the pandemic-induced lockdowns that kept the makers from completing the movie as per schedule. The shooting was only completed in July last year.Set in the backdrop of Europe, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

