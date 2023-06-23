Prabhas starrer Adipurush records a huge drop, earns only Rs 3 crore on Day 6

Prabhas and Kriti-Sanon starrer Adipurush, a controversial retelling of the Ramayana, continued its downward descent at the box office with Thursday's earnings dipping to as low as Rs 3 crore, as per early estimates. At the end of six days, ‘Adipurush’ has managed to score Rs 120 crore nett. Going by the present trend, the film is expected to conclude its first week with a total collection of Rs 122 crore nett while the second week score is expected to be under Rs 10 crore. ‘Adipurush’ is reportedly facing a drop in collection in mass areas, which has affected its box office numbers. The flak that the movie faced upon release is also adding to the woes.

After being trolled for the film’s dialogues, the makers recently re-released the Hindi version with fresh dialogues. In a bid to encourage more audiences in theatres, the makers revealed new ticket prices. On June 22 and June 23, the ticket prices of ‘Adipurush’ have been set for Rs 150, but the audience may have to pay a little extra for the 3D glasses.

Adipurush is a mythological tale which is based on Valmiki's Ramayana. Written and directed by Om Raut, the film features Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage play supporting roles in the film.The film's production banner, T-Series, on Thursday announced that the worldwide six-day box-office collection of Adipurush stands at Rs 410 crore. "The divine tale continues to conquer the hearts of many," it said on Twitter.