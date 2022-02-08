Pracheen Chauhan: Being an actor never gets boring

Mumbai, Feb 8 Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was last seen in the TV show 'Shaadi Mubarak', feels being an actor is never boring.

He says: "In general, the best part about working as an actor is you never feel bored. No day will look the same and you will often have to improvise quite a lot. You will also adjust to every new role/track you have to play and at times you will often lack experience to represent the respective character appropriately. While this can help you forget all the stress, at the same time it can also be quite interesting since you will always have to develop your skills further and eventually, you will become really good at your craft."

Pracheen finds acting the most interesting job as it allows you to explore different places.

He adds: "As an actor, I'm glad to explore and travel to different locations and that is the most exciting part. Acting as a career permits you to travel and you will also be able to see the most beautiful parts of our country since many tracks will just take place at these locations. Thus, working as an actor can be much more than a job. It can become a really nice lifestyle and can give you the opportunity to see things that most people will never see in their lives."

Pracheen is known for featuring in popular shows 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kutumb' among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor