Prasoon Joshi honoured with National Kishore Kumar Award, calls it "matter of great pride"

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 : The Madhya Pradesh government honoured lyricist, poet, and writer Prasoon Joshi with the National Kishore Kumar Award on Tuesday night for his outstanding contribution to film songwriting.

The ceremony took place in Khandwa, the birthplace of the legendary singer, actor, and filmmaker Kishore Kumar. The event celebrated Kishore Da's unmatched legacy in Indian cinema, as Joshi received the award for the year 2024 amid great admiration from fans and artists.

Speaking to the media after receiving the honour, Joshi shared his happiness, calling it a "matter of great pride".

He said, "I am fortunate to be honoured with the award in Kishore Da's memory. This is a matter of great pride for me. People with a personality and talent like Kishore Da are rare in this world, and we cherish him."

Joshi went on to speak about the continued love for Kishore Kumar and the calls to bestow him with the Bharat Ratna. Emphasising that the late singer's impact goes beyond awards, Joshi said, "No matter how much respect Kishore Da has received, it is still less."

He added, "People like us, who love him, would want him to receive all the respect in the world. The deepest respect is the one that lives in people's hearts and commands their affection... True respect, which stems from the heart, is genuine and cannot be taken away. Kishore Da will always receive everyone's love."

Prasoon Joshi is a renowned lyricist, poet, screenwriter, and advertising professional. He is best known for his work in films like Taare Zameen Par and Rang De Basanti. He is also known for leading McCann Worldgroup in India and the Asia Pacific.

Since its inception in 1997, the Kishore Kumar Award has been presented to 28 distinguished personalities from the film and music industry. For the 2024-25 edition, the honour was conferred upon Joshi, while last year, director Rajkumar Hirani received the prestigious award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor