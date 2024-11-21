Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu bring firefighters' heroism to screen in ‘Agni’ trailer

Mumbai, Nov 21 The highly anticipated trailer for Rahul Dholakia’s “Agni” was unveiled on Thursday, offering a powerful glimpse into the world of firefighters, their courage, and the sacrifices they make in the line of duty.

The film, directed and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul, stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in the lead roles. The cast also includes Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

The trailer, which runs for two minutes and 42 seconds, introduces us to Vithal (Pratik Gandhi) and Samit (Divyenndu), two characters from different worlds who must work together to solve the mystery behind a series of devastating fires in the city. As tensions rise and time runs out, the two men—one a firefighter, the other a hotshot police officer—are forced to confront their personal differences to prevent further destruction.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Courage, honour and sacrifice, that’s how heroes are made.#AgniOnPrime, Dec 6.”

In a statement, Rahul Dholakia shared, “With Agni, I am thrilled to bring a story to life that not only celebrates the bravery of our firefighters but also delves into their emotional journeys.”

He added, “Firefighters are real-life heroes who go beyond battling fires—they rescue lives, respond to disasters, and take on countless high-risk challenges with unwavering dedication. Their courage often puts them in challenging and dangerous situations, sometimes intensified by our own actions. This story is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience, and I hope it inspires audiences to recognize and appreciate these selfless protectors in our society.”

Divyenndu shared, “In Agni, I portray a cop, diving into the intense world of firefighters and the real-life heroes who protect us in this unique film. This fictional film represents more than just an engaging story, but is something meaningful for me to be a part of. I consider this as a significant shift in my career as I take on a character to showcase a hero’s personal sacrifices, beyond just their uniforms. It has enabled me to explore new depths of my craft that are raw and emotional, and I believe Agni will deeply resonate with audiences worldwide as it did with me.”

“Agni” is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor