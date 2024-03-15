Pratik Gandhi reveals what made him say yes to 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : After 'Scam 1992, actor Pratik Gandhi, who is all set to come up with a new avatar in the romantic drama 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' opened up about what made him instantly say yes to the script.

The film stars Vidya Balan, Illeana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut.

In this anticipated film, Pratik shares the screen for the first time with Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, marking a significant milestone in his career trajectory.

Sharing his excitement, Pratik Gandhi said, "I was delighted to be offered my first romantic script and that too opposite Vidya, Sendhil, and Ileana, all amazing actors. After 'Scam 1992,' I was inundated with dramas and biopics, and so I was looking to do something light, fun, and different. We are almost romantic at heart, contrary to our screen image. I fell in love with the film and its world on reading it, and said yes almost immediately."

Makers of the film unveiled a fresh poster of the film on Monday, revealing its new release date.

'Do Aur Do Pyaar', which was earlier expected to be released on March 29 is now all set to hit theatres on April 19 this year.

Sharing the movie poster on her Instagram account, Vidya Balan wrote, "Love may be unpredictable, but it's utterly intoxicating #DoAurDoPyaar arriving in cinemas on 19th April."

The romantic drama also stars American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, promising an exciting journey of love, laughter, and modern relationships.

Applause Entertainment presents 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' a production of Ellipsis Entertainment. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' will hit theatres on April 19.

