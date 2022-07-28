Pratik Gandhi to portray Mahatma Gandhi in Hansal Mehta's web series on the Father Of The Nation

Scam 1992 team of director Hansal Mehta and actor Pratik Gandhi are collaborating for a web series based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. To be produced by Applause Entertainment, the biopic will be based on the writings of historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, and will be adapted from his two books, Gandhi before India’ and Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World. The series will be directed by Hansal Mehta and will star Pratik Gandhi. It will be in the period during the struggle for Indian Independence and will be filmed across several Indian and foreign locations.

Producer Sameer Nair talks about bringing on board Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi and Siddhartha Basu and also gives his insight on the entire series that will showcase the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his role in the freedom struggle."The making of Gandhi will be an emotional experience, and when a series of this magnitude and importance is made, it needs people who truly believe in its import. With Hansal's directorial vision, Pratik's delicately nuanced performance and Siddhartha Basu joining the creative process, we are excited to bring Gandhi's, and India's journey, to a global audience," he said.He adds more on the series, saying: "The story of Mahatma Gandhi is more than just the story of a great individual; it is also the story of the birth of a nation and many other dramatis personae, who along with Gandhi, gained freedom for India."Siddhartha Basu is also part of the project as the historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant.