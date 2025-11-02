Preity Zinta's Halloween was all about the 'joy on my kids faces'

Mumbai, Nov 2 For actress Preity Zinta, Halloween 2025 was all about the 'joy on her kids faces'.

The 'Veer Zaara' actress took to social media and uploaded a few glimpses from her Halloween celebration this year with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twin kids.

Preity's post included an adorable family pic of the three in their respective costumes; however, she did not dress up for Halloween this year. We could also see the little ones enjoying themselves while trick-or-treating in the neighbourhood.

Expressing her joy, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress penned on her IG, "This Halloween was all about Else, Anna, the Police and all things spooky(Two hearts, Ghost and Mage emojis) Trick or treating in the neighbourhood for candy is probably the most wholesome community experience here (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Preity added that while she liked dressing up for Halloween in the past, it has become all about her children now.

"There was a time I would get all dressed up for a Halloween Party ….. now it’s all about the joy on my kids faces and costumes that make them happy (Star-struck emoji) #HappyHalloween #Ting, (sic)" she added.

Reacting to the post, an Insta user penned, "@realpz This is so heartwarming, Preity Ma’am... Seeing the joy on your kids’ faces truly shows what a loving Mom you are! Wishing you and your little ones endless smiles and happy Memories (sic)"

Another one wrote, "I love how you live a normal life! Very creditable".

The third comment read, "Awwww cuties".

For the unaware, Preity married her American partner Gene Goodenough on 29 February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

After her marriage, she moved to Los Angeles. However, she continues to visit India on a regular basis.

In 2021, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed twins - a boy and a girl - Jai and Gia via surrogacy.

