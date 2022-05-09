Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt starrer packs a punch

The trailer of one of the most awaited Hindi films this year - Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has released by the makers. Based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the film explores the life of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori.

The story takes place in the 12th Century CE. The trailer opens with Prithviraj (played by Akshay Kumar) getting crowned as the King of Delhi. Then, we see a glimpse of the love story between Princess Sanyogita (played by Manushi Chillar) and King Prithviraj. The characters of Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also introduced in the trailer. After that, we see the epic battle between Prithviraj and Mohammad Ghori. Apart from Akshay and Manusha, the film stars Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai, Ashutosh Rana as Jayachandra, and Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori.