Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into her brother's 'Mehndi night' shenanigans

Mumbai, Feb 6 Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra will soon be tying the knot with her longtime girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyay. The 'Desi Girl' recently treated her fans with sneak peeks from the 'mehendi night' through a social media post.

In the first pic from the post, PeeCee and Siddharth Chopra can be seen having a blast. Up next, was a video of Priyanka Chopra getting her mehendi done. This was followed by PeeCee, her daughter Malti Marie, and her mother-in-law flaunting their mehendi designs. We also see the "Barfi" star grooving on the beats during the festivities.

The post also included a still of her mother-in-law applying mehendi. After this, a photograph showed Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law capturing an adorable moment of his wife.

Dropping the post on her Instagram, PeeCee wrote in the caption, "From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi."

Not just Priyanka Chopra, but her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas, and his parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas have all flown in from Los Angeles to be a part of the wedding celebration.

Prior to this, the stunner gave us an insight into her brother's Haldi ceremony. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures and videos from the event.

The clip featured her grooving to the beats of songs like, "Maahi Ve", and "Chaiyya Chaiyya". She opted for a vibrant yellow salwar suit, along with tinted glasses, and a loose ponytail for the Haldi look.

"Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony", PeeCee mentioned in the caption.

Shifting our focus, Priyanka Chopra's professional lineup includes season 2 of her popular series, "Citadel", and "Heads of State", alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Meanwhile, she will also be a part of Frank E Flowers' directorial "The Bluff".

Moreover, PeeCee has been roped in as the female lead in SS Rajamouli's next, titled, "SSMB29". She will be romancing Mahesh Babu in the much-awaited drama.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor