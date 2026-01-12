Priyanka Chopra gives a peek into what all went behind her Golden Globes appearance

Mumbai, Jan 12 Global sensation Priyanka Chopra garners a lot of eyeballs with her every appearance, and the latest example of this is her stunning look for the Golden Globes Award.

But a lot goes behind a flawless look like the one created by PeeCee and her team for her latest red carpet appearance.

She used social media to provide her InstaFam a peek into all the chaos that went behind her Golden Globe Awards appearance.

The video uploaded by Priyanka on her Instagram handle with the caption, "What you didn’t see. @goldenglobes (sic)" opens with her getting her hair washed.

Next, we find Nick and PeeCee enjoying some fun time, before the event.

Appreciating such quality time with her husband, Priyanka was heard saying, "Love doing such events with Nick, together we have so much fun. So I am really looking forward to a date night with my husband".

The clip further shows PeeCee and Nick during the fitting.

After this, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her morning of the event, where she was seen finally getting ready for the big day. She started off with her hair and also used some red light therapy to rejuvenate her skin, before getting her makeup done.

The 'Barfi' actress also admitted, "From Christmas till yesterday, I met no one but my family and then screech. The globes."

Before heading for the red carpet, PeeCee and Nick also got their photoshoot done.

Priyanka presented the award for 'Best Actor (Male) in a TV Series – Drama' during the Golden Globes. She graced the stage with Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa, a member of the popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Welcoming the two ladies, host Nikki Glaser made a witty comment saying, “One was in The White Lotus and one wed the white Nick Jonas.”

Priyanka and Lisa together announced Noah Wyle as the winner for his performance in the show "The Pitt".

