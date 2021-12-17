Priyanka Chopra lashes out at publication for addressing her as 'Wife Of Nick Jonas'

Priyanka Chopra has expressed her anger in front of the whole world. Priyanka has worked hard to create an identity of her own. For this, she worked hard, and in the early days, she endured many setbacks. She fought hard and today she is known as a global star. She is currently promoting her Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrection. An article about the film was published in a newspaper as part of the same promotion. However, Priyanka was not mentioned as an actress but as 'Nick Jonas' wife. This made Priyanka very upset.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared screenshots of the text and asked if she should add her IDMB link to her bio.

The text of the screengrab shared by Priyanka Chopra read, “The wife of Nick Jonas shared…" It quoted the actress speaking on Good Morning America about her The Matrix Resurrections co-star Keanu Reeves. Highlighting the text, Priyanka wrote, “Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as ‘the wife of…’." She also said, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?" Priyanka also tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas in her post.

The 'Matrix Resurrections' will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.