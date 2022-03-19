Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share glimpses from fun-filled Holi celebrations with family, friends

Even after staying miles away from India, our very own 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is still connected to her roots. The 'Mary Kom' star and her husband Nick Jonas, who celebrated Holi with their family and friends, shared several pictures and videos from the bash at their Los Angeles home.

Giving a sneak-peek into their joyous celebrations, Priyanka shared videos and pictures, which featured her smearing colours on Nick's face, and him returning the favour with a kiss.

The Holi glimpses also included the couple enjoying the festival of colours, Priyanka reading to two children about Holi, as well as a selfie with Nick.

Along with documenting the 'desi' Holi bash, Priyanka wrote, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi's do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours."

For the Holi party, Priyanka wore a top with shorts, sandals and accessorised with earrings and a silver neckpiece. Nick sported a white shirt and matching pants.

In another post, Priyanka shared several pictures featuring herself and her beau. Adding the lyrics of the Bollywood song 'Do Me A Favor' from her film 'Waqt' (2005) to the caption, she wrote, "Do me a favor.. let's play holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihai."

Nick too shared a video on Instagram Reels giving a glimpse of their Holi this year.

Nick's Reels post started with bowls of colourful popcorn kept on a table. He was then seen grooving to the Holi song by Arun Dev Yadav. He also gave a peek of himself smeared with colours. Nick's post also featured his friends throwing water balloons at each other.

Priyanka was seen carrying around a water gun. In the video, she was also seen giving Nick a kiss, aiming her gun at him, and throwing water.

The words 'Holi was lit' was written on the video. Nick captioned the post as, "Happy Holi!"

Priyanka recently returned from Rome to celebrate Holi with her friends and family. She had, on Friday, shared a car selfie on Instagram and written, "Hi Home!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel', romantic drama 'Text For You', action film 'Ending Things', and the Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor