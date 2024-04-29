Priyanka Chopra on Dealing With Cultural Differences After Marrying Nick Jonas

Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra married to Nick Jonas in 2018. They had both Hindu and Christan wedding in Jaipur with close family and friends. Recently in podcast actress revealed about how both of them embrace each other's cultures. She also said was it was bit difficult to adjust few things of respective cultures. The one major difference was the way they communicated.

Priyanka Said, I had to wait people to finish sentences while nick had to learn to speak to put over his point in India. She added that both of us made adjustments. Recently, Nick extended his stay in India for several weeks to enjoy Holi with Priyanka and her extended family.

Priyanka debut in Hollywood in with spy series Quantico in 2015, since then she is making India proud. Priyanka and Nick Jonas often seen enjoying both the cultures. Priyanka Nick celebrates Christmas and Ganpati festival also. The couple welcomed baby girl Malti Marie in 2022 in Surrogacy.