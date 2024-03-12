Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Ties the Knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur - See First Photos

Actress Meera Chopra married businessman Rakshit Kejriwal in a destination wedding ceremony in Jaipur on March 12. The couple, who had been together for three years, exchanged vows at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort.

Chopra, 40, wore a traditional red lehenga for the wedding, while Kejriwal donned a white sherwani. Photos from the ceremony show the couple smiling and enjoying their special day.

According to media reports, the wedding festivities began on March 11 with a mehendi function at 5 p.m., followed by a sangeet and cocktail party at 7 p.m. On March 12, a haldi ceremony took place at 10 a.m., followed by the jaimala ceremony at 4:30 p.m. A dinner and reception concluded the celebrations that evening.

Read Also | "She is someone I admire": Priyanka Chopra lauds Nita Ambani at Miss World 2024

Chopra is the latest Bollywood star to choose Rajasthan for her nuptials. Her cousin Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018, while Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer last year. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also chose Rajasthan for their wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in 2021.

Chopra began her acting career in the Tamil film "Anbe Aaruyire" in 2005. She has since appeared in Telugu and Hindi films, including "1920 London," "Gang of Ghosts," and "Section 375."

Read Also |