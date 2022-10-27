Producer Kamal Kishore tries to runs over wife with his car, case registered

The Amboli police have registered a case against filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra after a complaint from his wife. As per the wife, Mishra allegedly hit her with a car on October 19. She has been severely injured. As per the complaint filed at the Amboli police station, Mishra's wife came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car.

When the filmmaker's wife went to confront him, Kamal Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, said the official, quoting the complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Kamal Mishra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), at the Amboli police station, he said.