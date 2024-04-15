"Proud of this film": Akansha Ranjan Kapoor gives a shoutout to rumoured beau Sharan over his directorial 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor can't wait as 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' film of her rumoured boyfriend and director Sharan Sharma will soon release in theatres.

Starring RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a sports drama.

On Monday, the makers shared the film's first poster. The new poster, which serves to introduce the lead characters, shows Rajkummar and Janhvi facing the stadium as they cheer for the Indian cricket team. In the poster, the duo can be seen wearing blue jerseys with the number 7 written on them. Furthermore, the poster also introduces the audience to the names of their characters, Mahima and Mahendra, played by Janhvi and Rajkumar respectively.

Akansha took to her Instagram and shared the poster.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "I'm the proudest girl in the world today. Proud of this film and everyone involved in it."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will hit the theatres on May 31.

Sharan and Akansha's dating rumours sparked off after the duo's old image went viral.In December 2022, Sharan took to Instagram and shared the image with his rumoured ladylove. Soon after he posted the seflie, Akansha's BFFs Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty chimed in the comment section and reacted to the post. "Cool looks," Alia commented.

Back in October 2022 also, Sharan shared Diwali pictures with Akansha, Janhvi Kapoor and other friends. However, the two have not addressed the rumours yet.

Akansha, the younger sister of actress Anushka Ranjan, is best known for featuring in projects like 'Guilty' and Netflix's latest, 'Monica, O My Darling'. She was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. On the other hand, Sharan made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

