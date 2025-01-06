Proud uncle Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for Simar Bhatia before "Ikkis" release

Mumbai, Jan 6 Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia is all set to enter Bollywood with Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis" and the proud uncle recently used social media to shower praises on the debutante.

The 'Airlift' actor shared a cutout of a leading newspaper, featuring an article on "The Batch of 2025" including Simar Bhatia.

His post was accompanied with a special note that read, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that’s the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai’. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours."

Actress Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post with two red heart emojis. Meanwhile, actress Huma Qureshi wrote, "Sim, Sim" with a heart heart emoji.

The Sriram Raghavan directorial will see Simar Bhatia sharing the screen with Agastya Nanda and the legendary actor Dharmendra. "Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama that shares the inspiring tale of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

In the meantime, Akshay enjoys an extremely exciting lineup for 2025. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur's "Sky Force" which is slated to reach the cinema halls on 24th January this year. He will be a part of Priyadarshan's horror drama "Bhooth Bangla", alongside Paresh Rawal. The film that has already managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs will be released on 2nd April, 2026.

Akshay Kumar will also reprise his roles in the upcoming installments of his popular franchises " Jolly LLB 3", "Welcome to the Jungle", "Housefull 5," and "Hera Pheri 3".

