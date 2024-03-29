Pulkit makes halwa for first time, wife Kriti says she has fallen in love all over again

Mumbai, March 29 Actress Kriti Kharbanda has fallen in love all over again with her actor-husband Pulkit Samrat, as he cooked his 'first rasoi' and made halwa for his wife.

Tagging him as a “green flag”, Kriti shared a string of pictures of Pulkit from the kitchen, while he made the halwa.

The actress also shared images of the dish after it was plated.

“Green flag alert! Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn't think this was possible, but yet, It happened. Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he's making halwa,” she wrote alongside the images.

Kriti added: “I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, "halwa bana raha hoon, it's my pehli rasoi. I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, ‘that's so silly, we've both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship’.”

“You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I'll cook for our family here in Bengaluru. Simple! He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple,” she further added.

Kriti then thanked her husband for showing that she made the “best decision”.

The actress said: “@pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that's ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you're the best decision l've ever made.

“Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! Thu Thu Thu P.S. the pictures aren't so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world.”

The couple got married in an intimate wedding on March 15, after dating for a few years. They have never shied away from talking about their relationship and have often been spotted at events and dinner dates and taking vacations together.

