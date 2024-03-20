Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda share heart-warming pics from their Mehendi ceremony

New Delhi [India], March 20 : Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who got married earlier this month in the presence of their family and close friends, shared photos from their mehendi ceremony.

The two on Wednesday took to their Instagram accounts to share several pictures where Pulkit can be seen applying henna on Kriti's hands. The carousel post has some more mushy photos of the couple and some candid clicks of Pulkit Samrat dancing.

The couple captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4uez0lBcc_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The duo got married this month after dating for a few years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kriti posted several pictures in which she can be seen garnishing a sweet prepared by her with dry fruits. Kriti also posted a picture of the dessert prepared by her.

She captioned it "Meri pehli rasoi".

The couple also shared adorable pictures from their wedding day, one day after exchanging vows.

"From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually You!," the couple captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4kSf6-Ju0i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted about their March wedding. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you... @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor