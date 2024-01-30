Pulkit Samrat - Kriti Kharbhanda Engaged: Meet Fukrey Actor's First Wife Shweta Rohira

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda after four long years of dating finally began their journey of 'forever' with the roka ceremony. The couple had an engagement in the presence of family and friends. In the picture which is now going viral on social media, both were all smiles posing with their closed one. For the unversed, Pulkit was earlier married to Shweta Rohira. The couple parted ways just a year after their 2014 wedding.

Pulkit and Shweta were childhood friends.

Shwera Rohira, made her debut as an actor in a short film, titled Parineeti.

Shweta blamed actress Yami Gautam (Pulkit Samrat's co-star of Sanam Re and Junooniyat) for her broken marriage. Both Yami and Pulkit denied the allegation made by Shweta.

Shweta decided to transform herself and her life for the better losing 40 kilos after parting ways with her estranged husband Pulkit Samrat.

Shweta is also Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 'rakhi sister' and is very close to the actor's family. The star-studded wedding function held in Goa was attended by Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan.

Shweta stood by Pulkit when he was a TV star and even later when he took baby steps into Bollywood.



In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018 when she was asked if she in touch with Pulkit, Shweta had said, "The Pulkit Samrat I knew had died long back. He was a wonderful person, and I have many fond memories of him that I still cherish. The one now, is a complete stranger for me, so I can’t really comment on him.

Pulkit made his Bollywood debut with Bittoo Boss in 2012. Later he did films like Fukrey, Jai Ho, O Teri, Dolly Ki Doli and Bangistan with Riteish Deshmukh.