R Madhavan to Jackie Shroff: Most Dreaded Villains of 2024

2024 has been an incredible year for Indian cinema, with a plethora of films wreaking havoc at the box office, and attracting crowd to the theatres. While several protagonists were lauded for their performances, the villainous antagonists ruled the year and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Their chilling performances sent shivers down the spines, making them unforgettable. Here's taking a look at menacing villains who took the audience on a rollercoaster of thrill and adventure!

Arjun Kapoor - Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor starred in the mass extravaganza 'Singham Again', and left the audience on the edge of their seats with his dreadful avatar as Zubair Hafeez. While the actor delivered a performance to be remembered, his overall look added menace to his role and life to it. The film opened up to rave reviews and set striking records at the box office.

Jackie Shroff - Baby John

Jackie Shroff is on a roll! After 'Singham Again', the actor is seen acing another villainous role as Babbar Sher in the recently released film 'Baby John'. The actor, with his versatility, leaves audiences mighty impressed with his terrific avatar, impeccable dialogue delivery, and striking screen presence. 2024 has been a year of Jackie Shroff with memorable negative portrayals to his credit.

Fahadh Faasil - Pushpa 2: The Rule

Fahadh Faasil created a rampage with his terrific portrayal of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The actor effortlessly showcased his range as a power-packed performer and grabbed headlines for the right reasons.

R Madhavan - Shaitaan

R Madhavan took the audience on a rollercoaster of thrill and horror with his portrayal of Vanraj Kashyap in 'Shaitaan'. While 'Shaitaan' turned out to be one of the most talked about films of 2024, R Madhavan surprised the audience by portraying a deadly villainous character, that revolved around casting dark magic.

Kamal Haasan - Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan amazed the masses with his negative portrayal of Supreme Yaskin in the sci-fi action thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The legendary actor surprised the netizens with his captivating screen presence, however, his unrecognizable look stole the show and became a highlight of his negative portrayal.

Mammootty - Bramayugam

Mammootty starred in 'Bramayugam' - a folk horror-thriller and delivered a performance to be remembered. As Koduman Potti, the actor added depth and momentum to the intriguing plot and left everyone raving about his menacing role.

