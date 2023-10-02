Raees actress Mahira Khan gets married for the second time, ties knot with Pakistan businessman

Raees star Mahira Khan got married for the second time to businessman Salim Karim. The duo got married in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony. Videos from the wedding were shared by Mahira's manager Anushay Talha Khan, where the actress can be seen walking down the aisle towards Salim. The groom can be seen wiping his tears as he walks towards her and lifts her veil. The video ends with the two sharing a warm hug.

On her big day, the Humsafar star was seen wearing a pastel lehenga with a veil. She completed her look by wearing matching diamond jewellery. Salim complemented the bride in a black sherwani and a blue turban.

Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Daily Pakistan had earlier reported that the actress was to get married for the second time in a hill station in Pakistan’s Punjab. In an interview, Mahira Khan had opened up about her painful divorce and nurturing her baby boy Azlaan as a single mother. “Post Azu, I knew my marriage was…even prior, I think. But I think you let it go on and you love the person, who is your childhood sweetheart. But I think that was a very painful and difficult time. I was so young at the time. I had a baby, I was scared,” she said. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel.