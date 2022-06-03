Rahul Jain to croon title track of 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

Mumbai, June 3 Music composer and singer Rahul Jain, who had sung songs such as 'Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jave', 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Dim Dim Light', 'Fidaai', 'Wajah' and many more, is all set to sing the title track of new show 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'.

Earlier also, Rahul has lent his voice and composed for the iconic title tracks of many popular television shows like 'Bepannah', 'Beyadh2', 'Internet Wala Love', 'Gatbandhan' , Tu Aashiqui , Ye Pyar Nahi To Kya Hai and to name a few that are still fresh in our memory.

'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho' is his second prime time show. He says: "When the makers explained to me the concept of the show, I was elated to get the opportunity to compose and sing.

"The original song 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho' is already a blockbuster and to create something with the same title was a task. The idea was to bring to the viewers different and unique love tracks that will create a magic in their mind. But I have given my heart and soul while singing and composing them. All the songs are extremely special," he adds.

