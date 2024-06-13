Rajasthani rapper Nit-C calls his single 'OG Choro' a 'collision of tradition and modernity'

Mumbai, June 13 Rajasthani rapper and music producer Nit-C unveiled his new hip-hop song 'OG Choro' on Thursday, describing it as a collision of tradition and modernity.

The two-minute, 16-second song is a blend of the vibrant hip-hop and rap styles of Haryana and Rajasthan. With bars infused with raw authenticity, Nit-C takes listeners on a journey through his life, his relentless hustle, and the magnetic allure of the girl who's captured his heart.

Reflecting on the nuances of the song, Nit-C Nakhrala shared: "OG Choro is a collision of tradition and modernity, a fresh and fearless testament to the dynamic and evolving landscape of Indian hip-hop. This song is poised to be a soundtrack for a generation, echoing the vibrant spirit of the youth who embrace their roots while carving out their unique path."

With each verse, Nit-C brings the essence of the streets alive, painting vivid narratives that resonate deeply with the listener. The music video is directed by Deepesh Goyal, and choreographed by Amit Syal and Ankit Thapa.

The song is available on VYRL Haryanvi's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Nit-C is known for his songs like 'Flexx', 'Jeeno Ke?', 'Lip Glossy', 'Maayad Bhasha', and 'Starkid', among many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor